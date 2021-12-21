tornado debris removal guidelines

(WSIL) -- The Kentucky Emergency Operations Center is providing information to help with the removal of debris.
Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are working together with county and local partners to remove debris.
Debris should be sorted into 5 categories:
- Vegetative debris (tree branches, logs, leaves, plants)
- Hazardous waste (oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas)
- Electronics (TV’s, computers, phones, DVDs)
- Construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing)
- Large appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers).
Place debris only in the right of way (within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street). Do not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures. Please do not place debris in the roadway.
If your insurance company is coordinating debris removal from your property, follow their instructions.
If you have homeowner’s insurance, file a claim with your insurance first. Then apply with FEMA. You can apply at a FEMA Mobile Registration Center, online through DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.