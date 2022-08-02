 Skip to main content
Toria Emerson sentenced to 20 years in Chase Mitchell murder

Toria Emerson

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A woman charged in the death of Chase Mitchell in Saline County has been sentenced to prison. 

Toria Emerson was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in June. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter, concealment of a homicidal death, intimidation, unlawful restrain and obstructing justice.

Murder charges filed against suspects in Chase Mitchell death

Mitchell was last seen on April 15, 2020 picking up his social security check.

His family, friends and the community stepped up to find him after being reported missing in May 2020. Investigators found his remains in rural Gallatin County the next month.

Court documents allege Toria Emerson, Richard Emerson and Troy Gwaltney beat Mitchell in the head and body, knowing it would cause his death.

Troy Gwaltney

Online court records show Gwaltney was sentenced on a lesser charge of obstructing justice/destroying evidence and received 30 months in prison. All other charges were dismissed. 

Richard Emerson

The case for Richard Emerson is still ongoing, according to those online records. He is charged with multiple counts of murder and is set to be back in court in September for another pre-trial. 

 

