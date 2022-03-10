Top USAC drivers to race at 6th Annual Shamrock Classic in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- The USAC Nationals Midget racing series returns to the Southern Illinois Center for its only indoor event of the season.
More than $10,000 is on the line for 42 drivers from 12 different states. An extra night of racing has been added to this year's event and a few changes have been made to the format. You can read more about those changes on USAC's website.
The 2017 Shamrock Classic winner and current points leader Justin Grant gave an exclusive interview to News 3 This Morning. He talked about his thoughts on the upcoming race and gave a little history of his driving career.
Grant is originally from Ione, California, but now resides in central Indiana. He moved to the Midwest to pursue his racing dream. He now drives the Blue #2J car and is sponsored by NOS Energy Drink.
The 6th Annual Shamrock Classic is Friday, March 11,and Saturday, March 12 at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin, IL.
On Friday, the building opens at noon Central time with the stands opening at 4 p.m. with cars on track for racing at 5:30 p.m.On Saturday, the building opens at 8 a.m. Central time with the stands opening at 11 a.m. followed by hot laps and racing at 4 p.m.
Tickets and pit passes can be purchased at the door or online here.