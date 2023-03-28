Young children, the head of their school and its custodian. These are the victims of the Nashville school shooting

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. .Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro... Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&