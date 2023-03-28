 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Young children, the head of their school and its custodian. These are the victims of the Nashville school shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Katherine Koonce (L), Mike Hill

Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill are two of the victims of the Nashville school shooting.

 From The Covenant School/From Covenant Presbyterian Church

(CNN) -- Another American community is reeling after a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

Monday's attack was the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a year and the 19th shooting at a school or university so far in 2023 that left at least one person wounded, a CNN count shows.

Some 562 such shootings have unfolded since 2008.

"Our community is heartbroken," the Covenant School, a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, said in a statement. "We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing. ...

"We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received, and we are tremendously grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to protect our students, faculty and staff. We ask for privacy as our community grapples with this terrible tragedy -- for our students, parents, faculty and staff."

Here's what we know so far about the victims:

Mike Hill

Hill, 61, was a custodian at the school.

Hill, 61, was a custodian at the school, police said.

He was a member of the facilities/kitchen staff, according to its website, which went offline shortly after the massacre.

Katherine Koonce

Koonce was 60, police said, and head of the school, according to the website.

Koonce was 60, police said, and head of the school, according to the website.

She attended Vanderbilt University and Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville and got her master's degree from Georgia State University, it added.

Hallie Scruggs

Hallie was 9, police said, and the daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church Lead Pastor Chad Scruggs, according to a statement by Dallas' Park Cities Presbyterian Church, a sister church Scruggs formerly served.

"We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie," the Texas congregation's Senior Pastor Mark Davis said. "Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need."

3 other lives taken

Also slain were William Kinney and Evelyn Dieckhaus, both 9, and Cynthia Peak, 61, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

