WSIL-TV Chief Meteorologist Nick Hausen announces new role to promote economic development in Southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. — After 12 years at WSIL News 3, Chief Meteorologist Nick Hausen will sunset his television career on August 11 for a new role in regional economic development.
Hausen began his News 3 career as a weekend evening meteorologist in 2011. He advanced to weekday morning meteorologist and ultimately to chief meteorologist upon Jim Rasor’s retirement in 2021. Hausen attributes his tenure and success to the many people who gave him the chance to fulfill his lifelong dream.
“Thank you to the viewers who have welcomed me into their homes like family for more than a decade. It’s been an awesome experience! I wasn’t very smooth on-air when I started at News 3, but Steve and Bonnie Wheeler, Jim Rasor, and many more, gave me the tools to learn and grow. For that, I will forever be grateful,” said Hausen.
Hausen will stay in Southern Illinois where he joins SI Now as coordinator of regional development and marketing. SI Now is a regional economic development organization advancing the southern 17 counties as a great place to live, work and do business.
“It has come full circle for me. I immediately fell in love with this area when I moved here. I met my wife here. We are raising a family here. It’s home,” explained Hausen.
“I’m excited to shine a positive light on what this beautiful area has to offer. I’ve traveled and met people from Shawneetown to Murphysboro and Cairo to Carmi. Hard working and resilient businesses, big and small, are finding out about our area. We have the momentum, and the time is NOW to capitalize and bring prosperity back to Southern Illinois for future generations.”
“On behalf of the business and community leaders that comprise the SI Now Board, I’m thrilled to welcome Nick to our team,” said SI Now Executive Director Deborah Barnett, Ph.D. “His career at WSIL provided a unique vantage point and understanding of the region's communities, people and assets that will serve him well in this role. Nick's dedication to Southern Illinois is evident and he will continue to be at the forefront of telling its story to advance the region that he and his family call home.”
“For over a decade, Nick has served the community by providing accurate weather forecasts and communicating life-saving information during severe weather,” said WSIL News Director Jeff Mulligan. “News 3 wishes Nick success as he transitions to serving the community through SI Now’s important economic development mission.”