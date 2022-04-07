Workers needed in Mayfield nearly 4 months after deadly tornado

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Clean up efforts continue nearly 4 months after a deadly EF-4 tornado hit Graves County.
Now one restoration company needs your help.
"Our goal is to get our local people back up on their feet as quickly as we can." said Richard Heath, owner of Heath Material.
It’s been over 3 months since the Mayfield tornado hit and Heath Building Materials, a local custom roofing company in Mayfield is just one of several companies involved in the aftermath clean up.
And it’s doing what it can on limited staff.
"It's going to take time. It's not a 6 month deal or a 12 month deal. It's going to be years building back." said Heath.
Heath says workers may end up driving a truck, moving lumber or dealing with your fear of heights.
If you think this is a Monday through Friday 40 hours a week regular job, think again.
This is building back a community to help keep the community.
"We're going to lose quite a bit of population in Mayfield just because there's no place to live." said Heath.
Training will be provided, Heath says he is willing to pay $12 an hour to start and up to $25 an hour based on your experience.
It's a lot of hard work but after it's all done, you never know who you helped by the end of the day.
"It is rewarding to be able to look back and see something that you helped create and accomplish" said Heath.
Heath tells News 3, so far they have completed 10 job sites, but would complete many more with more hands on deck.