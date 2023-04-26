Wonderful Wednesday, but rain moves back in on Thursday

WSIL -- Another day where you'll likely need a jacket this morning, but by the afternoon, many will be wearing shorts and t-shirts.
A few additional clouds will be in the sky today, but temperatures will still warm into the upper 60s in southern Illinois and lower 70s in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.
Rain is on the way Thursday. A couple of showers are possible during the morning, but widespread rain will move into the region during the afternoon. Rain amounts will generally be pretty light with totals under 0.25" along the I-64 corridor, but parts of western Kentucky could pick up closer to 1".
By Friday morning, most of the rain will be moving out, and the majority of the day will be dry with highs back in the upper 60s.
A cold front will sweep across the region on Saturday, likely bringing another chance for a few showers. The amount of moisture is trending down, so the rain chances look scattered at best.
This cold front will usher in slightly cooler air again towards the second half of the weekend with highs only in the lower 60s Sunday.