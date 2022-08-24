 Skip to main content
Wonderful Wednesday, but humidity begins to climb by the weekend

WSIL -- Fog in the valleys and low-lying areas will be common through around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Outside the fog, it's a cool morning for late August with parts of southern Illinois dipping into the upper 50s.

8_24 today.jpg

Sunshine will warm temperatures very quickly, continuing the gradual warm trend, temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 80s.

8_24 dew point.jpg

Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week, and the humidity begins to also bump back up.

8_24 rain 1.jpg

Despite the added humidity, rain chances will remain low through the weekend. A more active pattern appears likely beginning Sunday night and continuing through the middle of next week.

