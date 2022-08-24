Wonderful Wednesday, but humidity begins to climb by the weekend

WSIL -- Fog in the valleys and low-lying areas will be common through around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Outside the fog, it's a cool morning for late August with parts of southern Illinois dipping into the upper 50s.
Sunshine will warm temperatures very quickly, continuing the gradual warm trend, temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 80s.
Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week, and the humidity begins to also bump back up.
Despite the added humidity, rain chances will remain low through the weekend. A more active pattern appears likely beginning Sunday night and continuing through the middle of next week.