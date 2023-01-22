 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MINOR ACCUMULATION OF SNOW THROUGH DAYBREAK...

With temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 30s, light snow
accumulations should be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.
Most areas will see less than one inch. Roads should be fine for
the most part. However, some bridges and overpasses could have
a few slick spots, especially north of Route 13 and across
southwest Indiana.

Wintry Mix early -- Break in clouds before next rain to snow chance

  • Updated
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Snow began around midnight and not much is sticking!

A few lingering rain and snow showers will be possible through the morning. We are looking to catch a break in the precipitation as we go into Monday!

Sunday: Rain and snow showers are expected to last into the evening hours. Not accumulating much. High: 37 Low:33.

Monday: Enjoy the break in the precipitation today. Mostly cloudy to start with some clearing possible in the late afternoon. High: Low: 

Tuesday: Clouds will move into the region. Rain showers will start into southeastern Missouri and bring more rain to snow chances by Wednesday morning. High:44. Low: 29.

Going into Wednesday, there's some questions on our next rain-to-snow-maker. A shift in any direction could mean the difference in what areas see more snow than rain and vice versa. 

Download the Storm Track 3 App to stay up to date with the latest changes for your region. 

