Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow for some tonight & Wednesday morning

WSIL -- A Winter Storm Warning (pink) will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening and run until 12 p.m. Wednesday for parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) has also been issued for parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
If you need to run errands, you will still have a chance this afternoon with cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s.
By 6 p.m. tonight, rain will begin moving into the Missouri Bootheel and tracking north and east. It will take some times, but precipitation will cool the atmosphere, resulting in a change over to snow. That should begin to occur first in the Missouri Ozarks and then southwest Illinois.
Low pressure moving up from the south will keep the moisture pushing up overnight and into Wednesday morning. Areas along and south of the Ohio River are likely to see mostly rain. Meanwhile, heavy snow will be falling farther northwest, especially from Mt. Vernon to Du Quoin to Perryville. This is where we anticipate 4-6" of snow to fall.
This is a tricky forecast with the cutoff from rain to snow being very sharp. Harrisburg may only receive 1-2" of snow while Marion may be closer to 2-3".
Winds will also be much stronger tonight, especially after midnight. The heavy, wet snow combined with strong winds could result in isolated power outages in a few locations.
By midday on Wednesday, snow will be tracking out of the region. While roads in areas that pick up heavy snow could be snow and slush covered to start the day, improvement is expected throughout the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 30s.
Temperatures will trend warmer by the end of the week with 40s returning by Friday.