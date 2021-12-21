Winter officially begins, but still very mild this week

WSIL -- Another very frosty morning and isolated black ice is possible on bridges and rural roads.
A few clouds this morning will give way to a lot of sunshine by the afternoon. Southwest winds and the sun will bring temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
As a cold front drops south tonight, winds will turn back out of the north and ushering in another brief blast of colder air Wednesday.
The cool down will quickly fade away by the end of the week as temperatures bounce back into the mid 60s by Friday.
The jetstream will be moving very fast from west to east, which will bring a few chances for isolated showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Tuesday is the Winter Solstice, the official start to winter and the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.