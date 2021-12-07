Winter-like Tuesday, but more record warmth by Friday

WSIL -- What a change! Some spots are nearly 25º colder than just 24 hours ago.
Tuesday will feel like winter. Grey skies and cold temperatures with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. A few snow flurries are possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
The cool down is short-lived, as another big storm system sets up in the southern Plains.
This will bring near record warmth again by Friday, as temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
As the system draws closer, rain chances will be ramping up Friday, with more storms possible Friday night.