...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6
PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Windy & warm Wednesday, heavy rain & strong storms Thursday

2_16 headlines.jpg

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Wind Advisory has been issued Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts from the south could be as high as 40-45 miles per hour Wednesday and gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour are possible Thursday.

2_16 wind.jpg

South winds will keep the mild weather around this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

2_16 today.jpg

A strong system moves into the Central U.S. Thursday, rain will overspread the area through mid to late morning. Some of this rain will be very heavy, especially areas of southern Illinois north of Route 13, where the flooding threat is highest. Widespread 1-2" is expected, but isolated amounts of 3"+ are possible, especially near the Kaskaskia River.

2_16 SPC.jpg

As the area of low pressure approaches, there may be a narrow window for a few severe storms, especially in southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. Timing for any strong storms is likely 11 a.m. to around 4 p.m. Strong straight line winds remain the main threat, but a brief tornado or two can't be ruled out.

2_16 rain.jpg

Cold, Arctic air will spill southward in the wake of this system. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 10s in some places and wind chills will be around 10º.

