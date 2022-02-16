Windy & warm Wednesday, heavy rain & strong storms Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Wind Advisory has been issued Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts from the south could be as high as 40-45 miles per hour Wednesday and gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour are possible Thursday.
South winds will keep the mild weather around this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
A strong system moves into the Central U.S. Thursday, rain will overspread the area through mid to late morning. Some of this rain will be very heavy, especially areas of southern Illinois north of Route 13, where the flooding threat is highest. Widespread 1-2" is expected, but isolated amounts of 3"+ are possible, especially near the Kaskaskia River.
As the area of low pressure approaches, there may be a narrow window for a few severe storms, especially in southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. Timing for any strong storms is likely 11 a.m. to around 4 p.m. Strong straight line winds remain the main threat, but a brief tornado or two can't be ruled out.
Cold, Arctic air will spill southward in the wake of this system. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 10s in some places and wind chills will be around 10º.