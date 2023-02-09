Wind Advisory: Gusts 35-45 mph possible through this afternoon

WSIL -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for the region until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour are possible. Reports of trees down, shingles off homes, and power outages have been common this morning.
While the rain has come to an end, flooding remains a problem in some low-lying areas of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
A cold has front has moved through the region and temperatures are falling, finally set to bottom out in the low to mid 40s by mid-morning. Factor in the wind and it will feel like it's in the 30s through the afternoon.
Wind will relax by this evening.
A disturbance on Friday will bring a chance for a few light rain showers, otherwise, temperatures remain below average through Friday and Saturday.
By the end of the weekend, temperatures will begin to warm back up. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 50s and mid 50s return Monday.
More wet weather is possible by the middle of next week.