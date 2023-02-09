 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wind Advisory: Gusts 35-45 mph possible through this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for the region until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour are possible. Reports of trees down, shingles off homes, and power outages have been common this morning.

2_9 wind advisory.jpg

While the rain has come to an end, flooding remains a problem in some low-lying areas of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

2_9 today 1.jpg

A cold has front has moved through the region and temperatures are falling, finally set to bottom out in the low to mid 40s by mid-morning. Factor in the wind and it will feel like it's in the 30s through the afternoon.

Wind will relax by this evening.

A disturbance on Friday will bring a chance for a few light rain showers, otherwise, temperatures remain below average through Friday and Saturday.

2_9 temps 1.jpg

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will begin to warm back up. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 50s and mid 50s return Monday.

More wet weather is possible by the middle of next week.

Tags

Recommended for you