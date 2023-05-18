 Skip to main content
Wildfire smoke adding haze to sky; rain returns Friday

WSIL -- Vibrant sunrises and sunsets are expected over the next few days due to wildfire smoke streaming into the Midwest from large fires in western Canada. This smoke is very high in the atmosphere and does not pose any air quality risks.

Thursday will be another beautiful afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80s and humidity levels remaining fairly comfortable.

Friday will be muggier as moisture begins to move back in from the south ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and storms will increase towards the late afternoon Friday with widespread rain expected Friday evening.

By daybreak Saturday, rain will be exiting to the south with another blast of cooler, less humid air arriving for the weekend.

