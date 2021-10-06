You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wet Wednesday, off & on showers likely most of the day

  • Updated
  • 0
10_6 today.jpg

WSIL -- Showers continue to track into the region from the southeast as an upper-level disturbance tracks up the Mississippi River.

10_6 radar.jpg

The most widespread rain is likely through mid-morning, then rain will become a bit more hit and miss the rest of the day. A few storms may redevelop during the heat of the day, and a couple could be strong, especially into parts of western Kentucky.

10_6 SPC.jpg

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the mid 70s today.

Scattered storms stick around Thursday, but will mainly be focused across parts of southern Illinois.

10_6 temps.jpg

By Friday, rain ends, but temperatures begin to climb again. In fact, by the weekend, it will feel like summer again, with temperatures well into the 80s.

Recommended for you