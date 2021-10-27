You are the owner of this article.
Wet weather moving in

Showers will spread across the region tonight and continue off and on through Thursday.  

The slow moving storm system bringing the rain will slow or stall bringing a big chance of light steady rain on Friday.  Strong north winds and low clouds will hang over the region through Saturday.  Overall rain totals will be less than 3/4" but an inch or more is possible from some isolated heavier showers.

Trick-or-Treat Impacts:

Friday Night - Windy with rain and cold 

Saturday Night - Windy, cloudy and cold

Sunday Night  -  Clearing and cold

IL HS Football impacts:

Saturday afternoon games - Strong winds, low clouds, 50s, sprinkles possible

I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.

