...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile
vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Wet & very windy Tuesday, high winds may gust 45-55 mph this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties:

2_14 high wind.jpg

ILLINOIS: Union, Johnson, Pope, Massac, Alexander, and Pulaski

KENTUCKY: Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, and Livingston

MISSOURI: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, Mississippi, New Madrid, and Butler

Winds may gust from the south to 50-60 miles per hour. This could lead to numerous limbs down, trees uprooted, and scattered power outages.

2_14 wind.jpg

This is the first High Wind Warning in our region since November 2019.

Elsewhere, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts 45-50 miles per hour are possible everywhere this afternoon and evening.

2_14 today.jpg

In addition to the wind, rain is expected today. A few light scattered showers will track northeast across the region this morning. There will be a break from the rain around lunchtime, but more widespread showers will move in by mid afternoon. Rain will remain in the forecast through the evening, but then exit east around 9 p.m.

Wednesday will be a dry day as sunshine and breezy south winds send temperatures soaring into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

By Wednesday night, another storm system will approach our region. Showers and storms will bubble up from the south. mainly after 10 p.m. Some of these storms could produce large hail.

By Thursday morning, many of the storms will begin shifting east. A strong cold front will sweep across the region around midday, sending temperatures downward Thursday afternoon.

