Wet & very windy Tuesday, high winds may gust 45-55 mph this afternoon

WSIL -- A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties:
ILLINOIS: Union, Johnson, Pope, Massac, Alexander, and Pulaski
KENTUCKY: Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, and Livingston
MISSOURI: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, Mississippi, New Madrid, and Butler
Winds may gust from the south to 50-60 miles per hour. This could lead to numerous limbs down, trees uprooted, and scattered power outages.
This is the first High Wind Warning in our region since November 2019.
Elsewhere, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts 45-50 miles per hour are possible everywhere this afternoon and evening.
In addition to the wind, rain is expected today. A few light scattered showers will track northeast across the region this morning. There will be a break from the rain around lunchtime, but more widespread showers will move in by mid afternoon. Rain will remain in the forecast through the evening, but then exit east around 9 p.m.
Wednesday will be a dry day as sunshine and breezy south winds send temperatures soaring into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
By Wednesday night, another storm system will approach our region. Showers and storms will bubble up from the south. mainly after 10 p.m. Some of these storms could produce large hail.
By Thursday morning, many of the storms will begin shifting east. A strong cold front will sweep across the region around midday, sending temperatures downward Thursday afternoon.