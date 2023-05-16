Wet start to Tuesday

WSIL -- Showers continue to track across southern Illinois this morning as an area of low pressure tracks along the Ohio River.
Widespread rain will gradually taper off to just a few isolated showers by this afternoon.
On the back side of the low, winds out of the north and clouds will keep temperatures considerably cooler with highs only around 70º.
As the system exits, cooler and less humid air will begin to filter into the area Wednesday and Thursday. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will be running around 80º, but less humidity, it will make for very pleasant days.
Humidity ramps back up a tad on Friday as another cold front approaches from the north. This will lead to an uptick in showers and t-storms Friday evening and into Saturday morning.
Another blast of cooler, less humid air will begin to work its way back into the area for the weekend.