Wet start to Thanksgiving, falling temperatures by afternoon

WSIL -- A very wet start to Thanksgiving ahead of an approaching cold front.
Rain will taper off from west to east through the morning with most of the wet weather gone by midday.
While mild early in the morning with temperatures around 50º, the mercury will begin to fall quickly by mid to late morning. In fact, by midday, temperatures across much of southern Illinois will dip back into the lower 40s, and then into the upper 30s by late afternoon.
Strong northwest winds will make it feel even colder with wind chills in the lower 30s.
The start of Black Friday will be frigid with temperatures in the lower 20s!