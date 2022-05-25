 Skip to main content
Wet pattern brings scattered showers next 3 days

  • 0
5_25 web.jpg

WSIL -- Scattered showers & t-storms to start Wednesday morning will track northward quickly. Pockets of heavy rain and occasional lightning are the only threats this morning.

5_25 today 1.jpg

While scattered storms are likely the next few days, there will be some dry time mixed in.

5_25 SPC 1.jpg

Another round of storms is expected towards the late afternoon and early evening Wednesday. An isolated strong storm with hail and gusty winds is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in a Level 1 (out of 5).

The slow moving system will track into the central U.S. leading to more scattered showers and occasional t-storms Thursday and Friday.

Localized flooding is possible, especially where storms track over the same areas multiple times, enhancing the rainfall.

5_25 memorial day.jpg

By the weekend, rain will move out, but temperatures will move up. Mid 80s return by Sunday with many closing in on 90 by Monday.

