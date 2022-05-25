Wet pattern brings scattered showers next 3 days

WSIL -- Scattered showers & t-storms to start Wednesday morning will track northward quickly. Pockets of heavy rain and occasional lightning are the only threats this morning.
While scattered storms are likely the next few days, there will be some dry time mixed in.
Another round of storms is expected towards the late afternoon and early evening Wednesday. An isolated strong storm with hail and gusty winds is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in a Level 1 (out of 5).
The slow moving system will track into the central U.S. leading to more scattered showers and occasional t-storms Thursday and Friday.
Localized flooding is possible, especially where storms track over the same areas multiple times, enhancing the rainfall.
By the weekend, rain will move out, but temperatures will move up. Mid 80s return by Sunday with many closing in on 90 by Monday.