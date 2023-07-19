 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rainfall from heavy rain and storms late tonight
through Thursday morning will be around an inch with locally
higher amounts, locations which experienced torrential
rainfall this week have ground conditions susceptible to
additional flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially
those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Western Kentucky counties declare Local State of Emergencies

WICKLIFFE, Ky. -- Due to the recent rainfall and flooding across Western Kentucky, counties are declaring Local State of Emergencies to help with the needs of the residents during this time.

The Ballard County Emergency Management stated that the Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper declared a Local State of Emergency earlier on Wednesday after several inches of rain fell causing significant flooding and damages.

If you are a resident there and had damage to your home or business from the flooding, you are urged to call the Office of Emergency Management at 270-665-9928 so damaged can be assessed.

The Hickman County Emergency Management Director Justin Jackson and the Hickman County Judge Executive Kenny Wilson also declared a State of Emergency for the county due to the excessive rainfall they received on Wednesday morning.

The Hickman County Emergency Management will go around and assess damages to see how much the flooding damaged the roads, bridges and county infrastructure.

If you had damage to your property, call the Hickman County Dispatch at 270-653-5871.

