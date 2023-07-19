Western Kentucky counties declare Local State of Emergencies

WICKLIFFE, Ky. -- Due to the recent rainfall and flooding across Western Kentucky, counties are declaring Local State of Emergencies to help with the needs of the residents during this time.
The Ballard County Emergency Management stated that the Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper declared a Local State of Emergency earlier on Wednesday after several inches of rain fell causing significant flooding and damages.
If you are a resident there and had damage to your home or business from the flooding, you are urged to call the Office of Emergency Management at 270-665-9928 so damaged can be assessed.
The Hickman County Emergency Management Director Justin Jackson and the Hickman County Judge Executive Kenny Wilson also declared a State of Emergency for the county due to the excessive rainfall they received on Wednesday morning.
The Hickman County Emergency Management will go around and assess damages to see how much the flooding damaged the roads, bridges and county infrastructure.
If you had damage to your property, call the Hickman County Dispatch at 270-653-5871.