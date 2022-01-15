Westbound I-24 reopens after semi crash on Illinois side of river

UPDATED Sunday 2:40 p.m. -- All lanes of westbound I-24 have reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY -- PADUCAH, Ky (WSIL) -- Westbound Interstate 24 is blocked by a semi crash on at the 38 mile marker in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) reports the crash is in a work zone at the Illinois end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.
Westbound I-24 traffic from Kentucky into Illinois is backed up approximately 9 miles. Reports indicate the truck will have to be offloaded before it can be cleared from the work zone.
There is no estimated duration for this incident.
Passenger vehicles may self-detour to the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. However, semi trucks and motor homes are not allowed on the Brookport Bridge due to a 15-ton weight limit and an 8 ft. maximum width restriction.
Semi trucks and other large vehicles should self-detour via U.S. 60 West to Wickliffe, KY, then north on U.S. 51 to join Interstate 57 northbound at Cairo, IL.
