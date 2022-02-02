 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow,
sleet, and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should
be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during the morning or evening
commutes, especially on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be today through noon
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Wednesday Morning Update: Major winter storm brings ice, sleet, and snow

2_2 Wsw.jpg

WSIL -- A major winter storm is anticipated over the next 48 hours with heavy amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow all possible.

2_2 timing.jpg

Rain is expected to continue this morning, but temperatures will gradually begin to fall below freezing across parts of northwestern Jackson County, Perry County, and Jefferson County in southern Illinois by midday.

2_2 headlines.jpg

This will result in a switch to freezing rain in these areas, liquid freezing on contact to elevated surfaces initially, and then possibly sidewalks and some roads by mid to late afternoon.

Precipitation will become lighter later this afternoon and evening as a lull is expected between wave one and wave two sets up. Despite being lighter, slick roads may still develop as it just does not take much for ice to become hazardous.

The main event arrives overnight into Thursday morning. Heavy freezing rain sets up across western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee, and the Missouri Bootheel. Meanwhile, more sleet is expected north of the Ohio River in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

Throughout Thursday morning, a switch from sleet to snow is expected to occur from the northwest. 3-6" of snow may fall from Pinckneyville to Mt. Vernon on top of 1-2" sleet. Farther south, from Carbondale to Harrisburg 1-3" of snow may fall on top of 1-3" of sleet.

2_2 amoutns.jpg

Plan for school closures Thursday and likely Friday along with major disruptions to everyday routines.

