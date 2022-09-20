Weather Whiplash: Summer heat succumbs to fall later this week

WSIL -- Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week as temperatures soar into the upper 90s and the humidity pushes the heat index over 100º.
This extreme heat is rare this late in the season. Since 1894, Carbondale has recorded only 20 days with temperatures at/above 95º after September 20th.
Records are in jeopardy in Cape Girardeau and Paducah for the second day in a row.
The extreme heat will remain in place through Wednesday, but a strong cold front is tracking south and will usher in a BIG change for the second half of the week.
A few showers are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s.