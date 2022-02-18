Watch for ice Friday morning! Cold start to the weekend

WSIL -- A lot of water standing around this morning and some could result in patches of ice on parking lots, sidewalks, and rural roads.
Temperatures overnight have fallen into the teens and lower 20s with northwest winds pushing wind chills into the single digits in a few areas.
A lot of sunshine is expected as high pressure builds in this afternoon. Winds will gradually turn to the southwest by this afternoon, helping temperatures to rebound back into the lower 40s.
A clipper brings even colder air in for Saturday, but by Sunday, a strong breeze from the south will kickstart the next warming trend with highs in the upper 50s.
Enjoy the sunshine, next week looks very active with multiple chances for rain and possibly a chance of more winter weather.