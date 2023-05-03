Warming up, next chance of rain on Friday

WSIL -- Another cool morning with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s along with a light north breeze.
This afternoon, a ton of sunshine is expected and the wind will be a little lighter than previous days. High temperatures will still be around 5º below average in the upper 60s.
High pressure will push across the region tonight, shifting winds back to the south on Thursday and sending temperatures into the low to mid 70s.
A storm system tracking through the Plains will lift a warm front northward on Friday. This will result in widespread showers and occasional rumbles of thunder to wrap up the work week.
Rain will end by Saturday morning with warmer and slightly more humid air starting to build in for the weekend.
Saturday will be a dry day with temperatures in the upper 70s. By Sunday, highs will climb into the lower 80s with a notable bump in humidity and an early summer like feel.