Warming trend to start the week; heavy rain possible Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Happy Valentine's Day! It's a cold morning, but sunny skies and winds turning to the south will push temperatures into the mid 40s this afternoon. That's near average for mid-February.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s tomorrow and lower 60s on Wednesday.

The next big weather maker arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. There's still some uncertainty related to the exact storm track, but we do expect mostly rain for our entire region.

Heavy rain is possible with 1-3". There's also a chance for an isolated strong storm or two near the Kentucky/Tennessee line Thursday morning.

Rain may briefly change to a winter mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow Thursday evening before wrapping up.

