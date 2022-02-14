Warming trend continues ahead of active weather probable by mid-week

WSIL (CARTERVILLE, IL) -- A warming trend is continuing this week.
Monday evening temperatures are on the slow decent from the mid to lower 40's into the lower upper 20's for the overnight low.
By Tuesday, a mostly sunny sky to start the day!
A forecast high into the lower to mid 60's and an overnight low into the 50's. By Tuesday evening the winds will pick up. Gusts could reach as high as 40mph at times and will linger into Wednesday.
By Wednesday, gusty winds will persist into the day along with passing showers into the late afternoon to evening hours.
A forecast high into the upper 50's to lower 60's is expected ahead of a cold front. Overnight lows are expected to be into the 50's.
By Thursday the region is expected to have heavy rain with occasional thunder - especially to the southern counties.
Storm Track 3 is keeping an eye on a rain to mix precipitation event that will drop temperatures dramatically from the 60's and 50's down to the teens once the cold front passes.