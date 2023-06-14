Warming back up, storms stay south Wednesday

WSIL -- Slightly milder this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A stalled front is currently situated across central Arkansas and western Tennessee, keeping the main storm track south of our viewing area for the next few days. There is a small chance a few of these storms could creep into northwest Tennessee or the Missouri Bootheel, but elsewhere, the region will remain dry.
Temperatures will continue to gradually get warmer through the end of this week. Upper 80s are expected today and tomorrow with lower 90s by Friday.
The pattern will be more unsettled this weekend as a series of upper-level disturbances tracks across our region. There is still uncertainty regarding the placement of storms and the timing. Right now, the highest chance for rain appears to be from Saturday night through Sunday. Waves of showers and storms will be possible with the potential for a few strong storms Sunday afternoon.