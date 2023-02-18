Warming and staying dry this weekend -- Windy days are ahead

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sun chances and warming this weekend may help you actually relax as we don't have any snow to shovel.
Saturday: Cold start to the morning. Temperatures took a dip into the lower and mid 20's. Once the sun comes back out we will have temperatures on the rise into the lower and mid 50's. However, SW wind, gusting at times over 20mph could make it feel a bit cooler. Clouds will begin to increase through the evening hours.
Sunday: Warmer waking up in the morning! Morning lows are forecast to be into the mid and upper 30's. Morning clouds will eventually clear out a bit. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 50's, but another breezy day to be expected. Winds from the SSW could gust over 30mph today.
Monday: The trend of staying dry will follow into Monday! Mostly cloudy but overall still pleasant with temperatures staying into the mid and upper 50's. Some of us could have a chance at reaching lower 60's!
But with that rise in temperatures and winds from the SSW, we will notice our next system comes about for Tuesday where we begin a bit of a rainy week.
At this point in time we are tracking a chance for storms by the midweek.