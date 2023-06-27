 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Warmest stretch since 2012 later this week

WSIL -- A little nicer this morning with temperatures dipping into the mid 60s.

6_27 today 34.jpg

Temperatures this afternoon will run up around 90º, but the northwest wind will keep humidity levels tolerable for one more day.

As a warm front lift northeast Wednesday morning, a few showers and t-storms are possible, primarily in southeast Missouri. Rain is expected to quickly dissipate as it tracks east across the Mississippi River.

In the wake of the warm front, clearing skies and rising humidity levels will make for a slightly more uncomfortable afternoon.

6_27 heat watch.jpg

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Thursday and Friday as the heat dome expands across the Deep South. The two day stretch of heat will be the hottest since 2012.

6_27 temps 2.jpg

Thursday afternoon will likely be the hottest. Temperatures 99-103º will be widespread, but humidity will push the heat index into the 107-112º range. Friday afternoon will remain extremely hot with temperatures in the 100s and heat indices 105-110º.

As far as relief, there is a chance for a few storms each day, mainly along the I-64 corridor as disturbance track along the outside of the heat dome.

Very hot and humid weather may stretch into Saturday, but the pattern gradually breaks down with slightly cooler air moving back in along with more chances for scattered storms.

