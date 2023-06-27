Warmest stretch since 2012 later this week

WSIL -- A little nicer this morning with temperatures dipping into the mid 60s.
Temperatures this afternoon will run up around 90º, but the northwest wind will keep humidity levels tolerable for one more day.
As a warm front lift northeast Wednesday morning, a few showers and t-storms are possible, primarily in southeast Missouri. Rain is expected to quickly dissipate as it tracks east across the Mississippi River.
In the wake of the warm front, clearing skies and rising humidity levels will make for a slightly more uncomfortable afternoon.
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Thursday and Friday as the heat dome expands across the Deep South. The two day stretch of heat will be the hottest since 2012.
Thursday afternoon will likely be the hottest. Temperatures 99-103º will be widespread, but humidity will push the heat index into the 107-112º range. Friday afternoon will remain extremely hot with temperatures in the 100s and heat indices 105-110º.
As far as relief, there is a chance for a few storms each day, mainly along the I-64 corridor as disturbance track along the outside of the heat dome.
Very hot and humid weather may stretch into Saturday, but the pattern gradually breaks down with slightly cooler air moving back in along with more chances for scattered storms.