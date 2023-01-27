Warmer & very windy, rain possible this weekend

WSIL -- Watch for black ice this morning, temperatures have dropped into the 20s and while the road may look wet, it is likely icy.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of southeast Illinois and all of western Kentucky today as strong south/southwest winds may gust to near 40 miles per hour.
Those south winds will usher in warmer air, this afternoon temperatures will peak in the upper 40s in southern Illinois, while lower 50s will be common in Kentucky and Missouri.
A weak storm system will track through the Midwest Saturday night and Sunday morning. This will bring scattered showers to much of the region late Saturday night.
By Sunday morning, a cold front will sweep rain east. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the lower 40s, but in the wake of the front, readings will dip into the 30s during the afternoon.
Quiet weather returns Monday, but an active pattern brings another chance for a little winter weather towards the middle of next week. Details are still uncertain, but freezing rain, sleet, and possibly snow are on the table.