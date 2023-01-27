 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson
in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois,
including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western
Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Warmer & very windy, rain possible this weekend

WSIL -- Watch for black ice this morning, temperatures have dropped into the 20s and while the road may look wet, it is likely icy.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of southeast Illinois and all of western Kentucky today as strong south/southwest winds may gust to near 40 miles per hour.

Those south winds will usher in warmer air, this afternoon temperatures will peak in the upper 40s in southern Illinois, while lower 50s will be common in Kentucky and Missouri.

A weak storm system will track through the Midwest Saturday night and Sunday morning. This will bring scattered showers to much of the region late Saturday night.

By Sunday morning, a cold front will sweep rain east. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the lower 40s, but in the wake of the front, readings will dip into the 30s during the afternoon.

Quiet weather returns Monday, but an active pattern brings another chance for a little winter weather towards the middle of next week. Details are still uncertain, but freezing rain, sleet, and possibly snow are on the table.

