Warmer Tuesday; showers & storms return Wednesday

WSIL -- It's a cooler morning across the region with a few low-lying rural areas even dipping into the upper 40s.

A lot of sunshine this morning will give way to quite a few clouds during the afternoon, but temperatures will remain on the warm side, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A round of showers and t-storms is expected to move in from the northwest Wednesday morning. The highest rain chances will be across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. The main threats will be pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and a few isolated areas of gusty winds.

Storms will track east, likely leaving a boundary stalled somewhere near the Ohio River. This may become the focus for a few more storms redeveloping during the later afternoon.

In addition to the rain chances returning, so will the warm, humid air. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday with a few pop up showers & storms possible.

A strong cold front arrives Saturday, bringing a more substantial cool down into the weekend.

