Warmer the next few days, but cold front brings more storms later this week

WSIL -- A Frost Advisory is in effect this morning for Hamilton, Wayne, and White counties this morning. Temperatures in these areas have dropped into the upper 30s under clear skies and light winds. While a damaging frost is unlikely, patchy frost in primarily low-lying areas is possible.

Winds will be lighter today, but they were turn more southerly, ushering in much warmer weather. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s in southern Illinois with lower 80s possible in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.

Wednesday will be even warmer with widespread lower 80s, but the wind will be strong from the south with gusts pushing close to 30 miles per hour.

The very warm weather will stick around through Thursday afternoon, but a strong cold front is on the horizon.

Showers and storms will likely develop along the cold front Thursday evening, tracking into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri by sunset. Initially, a few storms could be strong with hail and isolated damaging winds, but as the sun goes down and instability lessens, the severe storm threat will quickly diminish during the evening.

A secondary storm system developing Friday to our south will likely send more rain into the region Friday afternoon and evening.

Flash flooding is also possible with the heaviest rain through Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky where amounts may top two inches. Farther north, 1-2" are possible across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

In the wake of the cold front, much colder air will move into the region for the weekend. We'll have to keep a close eye on Sunday and Monday morning for more frost potential.

