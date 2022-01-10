 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer & quieter weather this week

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Back to frigid mornings with temperatures this morning in the teens and occasional wind chills around 10 degrees.

1_10 today.jpg

Abundant sunshine will help make it feel a little warmer this afternoon, but temperatures are likely to still run just below normal with highs in the upper 30s.

1_10 temps.jpg

Another morning in the teens Tuesday will be followed by south winds kicking in and jumpstarting a warming trend.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will climb to around 50 degrees. In addition to being warmer, this week is quieter with the next chance for rain holding off until Friday.

1_10 rain.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you