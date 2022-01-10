Warmer & quieter weather this week

WSIL -- Back to frigid mornings with temperatures this morning in the teens and occasional wind chills around 10 degrees.
Abundant sunshine will help make it feel a little warmer this afternoon, but temperatures are likely to still run just below normal with highs in the upper 30s.
Another morning in the teens Tuesday will be followed by south winds kicking in and jumpstarting a warming trend.
By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will climb to around 50 degrees. In addition to being warmer, this week is quieter with the next chance for rain holding off until Friday.