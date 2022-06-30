Warmer & more humid Thursday; storms possible this weekend

WSIL -- Fairly cool for late June Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Humidity will be increasing throughout the day and once combined with temperatures in the lower 90s, it's going to feel like summer. For the most part, rain chances will remain very low, but a pop up shower can't entirely be ruled out near the Kentucky/Tennessee line.
Friday will bring an increase in pop up showers and storms, mainly during the heat of the afternoon.
A cold front will drop south into the region this weekend, setting the stage for an unsettled pattern that will likely bring daily chances for scattered storms. Right now, the weekend does not look like a complete washout, but back up plans are likely a good idea. Any storms that do develop this weekend could produce pockets of very heavy rain and a lot of lightning.