Warmer but heavy rain brings flooding later this week

WSIL -- Occasional drizzle and isolated showers remain possible this morning. It's also still chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to start the day.
By this afternoon, showers and drizzle should dissipate as south winds push in warmer air. Temperatures will climb to around 60º by 3 p.m. but will continue to climb tonight as a warm front lifts across the region and winds begin to increase with gusts over 20 miles per hour.
Thursday will be a very warm day with a lot of dry time during the daylight hours, highs will warm into the lower 70s.
As a cold front tracks south and stalls near our region Thursday evening and into Friday, multiple waves of showers and storms are likely.
The first round of heavy rain is expected to develop Thursday night across the northern parts of our viewing area near the I-64 corridor.
Another round of storms is expected to develop farther south on Friday, setting up very heavy rain across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. By the time it's all said and done Saturday morning, widespread 2-4" of rainfall is likely with isolated spots picking up over 5". This could lead to significant flooding.
In addition to flooding, there might be chance for a few stronger storms Friday afternoon and evening. There is still uncertainty regarding how far north the severe storm threat will extend, but it is something we're tracking.