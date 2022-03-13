Warmer and Windy Sunday -- Warming trend into the next work week

CARTERVILLE, IL ( WSIL) -- Sunday morning temperatures are much warmer than Saturday's!
Sunday morning temperatures were into the upper 20's and lower 30's.
Sundays high is forecast to be into the mid 50's with an overnight low into the upper 30's.
A wind from the South will be persisting into the afternoon, bringing in the warmer temperatures but also gusty winds, reaching over 30mph at times.
By Monday morning, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30's to 40's across most of the region, with a high in the mid to upper 50's.
It will be mostly sunny for the morning hours until clouds build into the afternoon with gusty winds, reaching over 20mph at times.
Clouds will continue to increase into the evening with a isolated rain showers possible.
By Tuesday morning, it is possible areas to the south will see isolated rain showers, along with a morning low into the mid 40's.
Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with a high into the mid to upper 50's and an overnight low into the mid 40's.
A warming trend is expected as we welcome Spring, on March 20th.
March is known for its seasonal swings, making it a great idea to download the Storm Track 3 App to get the latest information on the go.