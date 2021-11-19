You are the owner of this article.
Warmer and wetter in the weekend

South winds and increasing clouds will keep temperatures much warmer tonight compared to last night.  Area hunters headed to the field in the morning will face temperatures near freezing with south winds 5-10mph.  Afternoon temperatures will reach into the 50s.

Rain will move into and through the region Sunday.  Some light showers are possible Saturday night.  Another cold snap arrives early next week bringing a chance for teens by Tuesday morning.

Long range look ahead to Thanksgiving day looks like showers are possible for the holiday.

