Warmer and pleasant this afternoon -- Tracking showers, strong to severe storms late

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Today we are looking pleasant with warmer temperatures and staying dry. Late this evening we turn an eye to your trusted weather sources to be on alert for showers and storms.
AFTERNOON: This afternoon will remain pleasant with most of us going into the mid and upper 60's, while counties to our south into southeast Missouri and Tennessee would rise a bit more into the lower 70's.Winds from the south will continue to drive winds to gust over 20mph today.
EVENING: Looking ahead into the late evening hours, the Storm Track 3 Team will be tracking our next system. We are expecting heavy rain, potential for damaging winds, hail and the potential for a brief tornado.
TIMING: Concern grows as the timing of the potential strong to severe storms would be rolling in just before midnight and into the early morning hours Thursday.
8PM-11PM: Showers and gusty winds will move through as a warm front continues to lift north of our region.
11PM- 4AM Thursday: Have a way to receive alerts. This is when we could see some of the stronger storms move through the region. A cold front from the west will begin to push eastward, bringing a push of showers and storms, the lifting of the warm front and the pushing of the cold front will keep storms moving. Anywhere from the south portions in southeast Missouri, our three counties in northwest Tennessee and portions of western Kentucky will be in the 'hot seat' for the potential for severe storms, if they can get enough energy to fire up.
Regions outside of the level 3 (Enhanced Risk) will also need to keep an eye on some of the potential strong to severe storms that could be embedded.
The Storm Track 3 Team will be in throughout the evening hours and will go on air any time a warning is in the region. You can follow along at home on your TV, on our website or your mobile devices for FREE.