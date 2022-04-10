Warmer and Gusty Sunday -- Tracking storms into Monday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Sunday is off to a warmer start with winds, light, from the ESE. Winds, however will not remain calm as we go into the afternoon.
Sunday's high is expected to reach into the 70's for all of our viewing area by later afternoon.
Winds will gust from the South, at times more than 35mph. A wind advisory is in place until 7pm Sunday evening.
Clouds will move through the region between 4-6pm.
Missouri counties could see some rain into the overnight hours into early Monday morning.
By Monday, storms will be occurring in the early morning hours throughout much of the day, with heavier showers occurring into the late afternoon. Strong winds are looking to encompass this line of storms.
We get a break from the rain for Tuesday, but another line of storms traveling from the plains will make its way to us by Wednesday.
Stay weather aware and download our Storm Track 3 App for the latest watches and warnings.