Warmer and cloudy Tuesday -- Storms by mid week

CARTERVILLE, IL ( WSIL) -- All eyes to the sky!
The Storm Track 3 Team is looking at the potential of strong storms moving through for Wednesday.
Monday evening: Temperatures will drop into the lower 40's with clouds lingering into Tuesday.
Tuesday: A few scattered showers could move through the region ahead of a warm front. Tuesday's high is expected to reach into the mid to upper 60's as the winds shift, coming from the SW.
Warmer air will continue to flow through the region, keeping overnight temperatures into the upper 50's.
Wednesday: Wednesday's high is expected to be into the lower 70's with the overnight low into the lower 40's once a cold front moves through.
Wednesday has the potential of strong to severe storms. The main threat being damaging winds.
At least an inch of rain is projected to fall across the area between Wednesday and Thursday.
The system is expected to exit the region by Thursday, keeping temperatures into the 40's.