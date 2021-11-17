Warm & windy Wednesday; strong cold front arrives tonight

WSIL -- Wind gusts have topped 30 miles per hour in some areas overnight and the strong breeze from the south is likely to stay around most of the day Wednesday.
One last very warm afternoon with temperatures likely in the upper 60s across southern Illinois with lower 70s across western Kentucky.
By this evening, a strong cold front will approach from the northwest. That front moves in just after sunset in areas of southwest Illinois and along the Ohio River closer to 9 p.m.
Temperatures will quickly fall back into the upper 40s behind the front as winds turn to the northwest. Rain will also accompany the front with a line of showers along the boundary and then more rain behind it.
Overnight, temperatures will dip back into the 30s with afternoon highs the rest of the week only in the upper 40s.