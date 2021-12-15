You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will be
impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use
extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected on
area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Warm & windy Wednesday, heavy rain by end of the week

WSIL -- Warm & very windy Wednesday as south winds may gust as high as 35 to 40 miles per hour. The strong south breeze will push temperatures into the mid 60s.

A cold front arrives Thursday bringing widespread showers and falling temperatures during the afternoon.

The front will wobble back and forth over the next few days, bringing multiple waves of rain Friday and Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy, with parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri receiving more than 2" of rain.

Eventually, the front moves south and much colder air will filter in by the end of the weekend.

