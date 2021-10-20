You have permission to edit this article.
Warm & windy Wednesday, cold front arrives tonight

WSIL -- The full "Hunter's Moon" is shining bright to start the day Wednesday.

If you're heading out early, temperatures are not as cool as the last few mornings due to a light south breeze overnight.

That south breeze will become stronger after sunrise, with gusts up to around 20 miles per hour during the afternoon.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, well above average for mid-late October.

By tonight a few showers are possible, especially around midnight, as a cold front sweeps through.

The front brings another drop in temperatures will highs in the upper 60s the rest of the week.

