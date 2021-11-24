Warm & windy Wednesday, but cold front arrives Thanksgiving morning

WSIL -- Warm and very windy Wednesday as south winds push temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.
Winds will be sustained around 20 miles per hour for much of the day with a few gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible.
Rain will move in after midnight tonight, setting the stage for a very wet Thanksgiving morning. As the cold front sweeps through, rain will begin to quickly move east and end by noon on Thursday.
Morning temperatures around 50º will drop back into the upper 30s by the afternoon Thursday as strong winds turn to the northwest.
Black Friday morning, temperatures will bottom in the lower 20s.