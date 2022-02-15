Warm & windy Tuesday & Wednesday; rain & storms Thursday

WSIL -- Cold this morning, but Tuesday afternoon will be one of the pick days of the week, and possibly the entire month of February. Temperatures this afternoon will pick in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Winds will be picking up Tuesday afternoon from the south, and are expected to be even stronger Wednesday with gusts 35-40 miles per hour possible.
A big system will track into the Central U.S. on Thursday. There's still uncertainty on the exact track, but with the amount of wind shear, there could be a chance for a few strong storms, especially in parts of western Kentucky Thursday afternoon.
No matter the track, heavy rain is likely with widespread 1-2" of wet weather.
As the cold front sweeps east, colder air will spill in Thursday night, changing rain briefly to freezing rain, sleet, and a little snow. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal at this time.
Friday will be a much colder day, but temperatures rebound back into the 50s by the end of the weekend.