 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm & windy Tuesday & Wednesday; rain & storms Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
2_15 today 1.jpg

WSIL -- Cold this morning, but Tuesday afternoon will be one of the pick days of the week, and possibly the entire month of February. Temperatures this afternoon will pick in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

2_15 today.jpg

Winds will be picking up Tuesday afternoon from the south, and are expected to be even stronger Wednesday with gusts 35-40 miles per hour possible.

2_15 SPC.jpg

A big system will track into the Central U.S. on Thursday. There's still uncertainty on the exact track, but with the amount of wind shear, there could be a chance for a few strong storms, especially in parts of western Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

No matter the track, heavy rain is likely with widespread 1-2" of wet weather.

2_15 rain.jpg

As the cold front sweeps east, colder air will spill in Thursday night, changing rain briefly to freezing rain, sleet, and a little snow. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal at this time.

2_15 expect.jpg

Friday will be a much colder day, but temperatures rebound back into the 50s by the end of the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you