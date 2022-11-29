 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight...

Winds will increase from the south this morning to between 15 and
25 mph. Wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range are likely from
midday today through tonight. Locally higher gusts are possible
in thunderstorms this evening.

Drive with caution today and tonight. Handling of high profile
vehicles could become more difficult. Loose objects such as trash
cans and holiday ornaments may be blown into roadways.

Warm & windy Tuesday, a few strong storms possible tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
11_29 web.jpg

WSIL -- Warm and windy Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive tonight.

11_29 today.jpg

Temperatures this afternoon are likely to climb into the lower 60s in most locations as strong south winds gust as high as 35 miles per hour.

11_29 wind gusts.jpg

A few scattered showers are possible by around midday. Thunder, lightning, and small hail are possible with this first batch of showers, but severe weather is unlikely. These showers will quickly track east, likely bringing another lull in rain chances during much of the mid-afternoon.

11_29 SPC.jpg

As the cold front draws closer and upper-level winds strengthen, showers and storms will likely become more numerous after 6 p.m. this evening. A few storms could be on the stronger side. The main threat with storms is gusty winds, but a brief tornado is

11_29 9PM.jpg

By 9 p.m. the cold front will be cutting through southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Then, by midnight, the cold front will be moving through western Kentucky, bringing an end to the strong storm threat.

Overnight, temperatures take a nosedive. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a few spots of southern Illinois even dipping below freezing.

Tags

Recommended for you