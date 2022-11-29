Warm & windy Tuesday, a few strong storms possible tonight

WSIL -- Warm and windy Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive tonight.
Temperatures this afternoon are likely to climb into the lower 60s in most locations as strong south winds gust as high as 35 miles per hour.
A few scattered showers are possible by around midday. Thunder, lightning, and small hail are possible with this first batch of showers, but severe weather is unlikely. These showers will quickly track east, likely bringing another lull in rain chances during much of the mid-afternoon.
As the cold front draws closer and upper-level winds strengthen, showers and storms will likely become more numerous after 6 p.m. this evening. A few storms could be on the stronger side. The main threat with storms is gusty winds, but a brief tornado is
By 9 p.m. the cold front will be cutting through southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Then, by midnight, the cold front will be moving through western Kentucky, bringing an end to the strong storm threat.
Overnight, temperatures take a nosedive. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a few spots of southern Illinois even dipping below freezing.