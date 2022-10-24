 Skip to main content
...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday...

Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late
morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35
mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast
Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to
lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing
drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread
is expected again today.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Warm & windy Monday; rain likely Tuesday

WSIL -- Warm & windy again Monday afternoon. High temperatures will run up to near 80º with south winds gusting over 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected Monday, but a potent storm system tracking into the region will bring widespread showers & storms Tuesday.

Rain will arrive Tuesday morning and overspread the region from the west and southwest. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. Pockets of heavy rain and occasional lightning will also be likely.

Rainfall amounts will average around 1" across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Rainfall amounts will gradually go down to the south and east.

Showers will linger into Tuesday evening before finally coming to an end overnight into Wednesday morning.

In the wake of the rain, cooler air will filter in. Highs the remainder of the week will be in the low to mid 60s.

