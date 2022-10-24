Warm & windy Monday; rain likely Tuesday

WSIL -- Warm & windy again Monday afternoon. High temperatures will run up to near 80º with south winds gusting over 20 miles per hour.
Dry weather is expected Monday, but a potent storm system tracking into the region will bring widespread showers & storms Tuesday.
Rain will arrive Tuesday morning and overspread the region from the west and southwest. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. Pockets of heavy rain and occasional lightning will also be likely.
Rainfall amounts will average around 1" across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Rainfall amounts will gradually go down to the south and east.
Showers will linger into Tuesday evening before finally coming to an end overnight into Wednesday morning.
In the wake of the rain, cooler air will filter in. Highs the remainder of the week will be in the low to mid 60s.